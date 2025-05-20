All Panthers

Former Panthers star makes plea for NFL to ban Tush Push

Frankie Luvu wants the controversial play outlawed.

Zach Roberts

Jan 7, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu (49) looks over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Former Carolina Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu and the Tush Push do not have a good relationship. Now with the Washington Commanders, Luvu is tasked with taking on the Philadelphia Eagles, the primary and most effective users of the play, twice a year.

Last year in the NFC Championship Game, Luvu attempted twice to jump over the line to time the snap, which is one of the only effective ways of stopping the play. It resulted in two penalties in a wave of flags that nearly forced the referees to simply award the Eagles a touchdown.

Now, with a legitimate proposal out to ban the play, the ex-Panthers linebacker is making the case for why it should be outlawed. "I think they should ban it. I know the argument is, 'You have to stop it, don't let us get in short yardage and whatnot,' but it's kind of like a cheat code play... It's pretty much a scrum in rugby, that's how I look at it."

Luvu pointed out that a scrum starts at the same time for both teams. There is no cadence, no hard count. In that sense, the defense has the chance to fight back, but with the Tush Push, the defense is at the whims of the offense's snap count and their timing.

That's Luvu's opinion, but it's not a unique one. Many have called for the play to be banned, but it's unclear if the league will do so. There's not much in the way of data proving health risks, which is often what prompts the NFL to ban things. The owners will vote in a few days.

