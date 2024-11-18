Giants finally bench Daniel Jones in wake of Panthers debacle
The Carolina Panthers have done it again. Following the win over the Las Vegas Raiders, that team made a shakeup. After beating the New Orleans Saints, Dennis Allen was fired. Now, after their victory in Munich, the Panthers have claimed someone else: Daniel Jones. The New York Giants QB has officially been benched after the bye week.
Before the bye, the Giants admitted that they were reviewing everything and did not commit to the $40 million man as their starter going forward. 2023 undrafted free agent Tommy DeVito, who made a number of starts last year, will be the starter for the 2-8 Giants.
Jones had the perfect matchup against the NFL's worst defense. They were giving up an average of 32 points per game, but Jones and company were shut out in the first half and scored just 17 in an overtime loss.
The QB had two interceptions and took two sacks, one of which came with two wide open receivers on a flea flicker third-down play. Overall, Jones was 22/37 for just 190 yards, no touchdowns, and those two interceptions.
Now, his time as the starter is over for now, and it doesn't bode well for his future. The team may have to move on from him, either by benching or releasing him this offseason. Either way, with a high draft pick in store, QB may be at the top of their big board.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers insider: Signs Dave Canales is not sold on Bryce Young
Ranking the Panthers’ biggest needs on defense going into 2025
Ranking the Panthers’ biggest needs on offense going into 2025
Thomas Davis clears the air over perceived snub of Cam Newton