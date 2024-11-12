Giants may finally bench Daniel Jones after brutal game against Panthers
Losing to the Carolina Panthers in 2024 comes with consequences. The Las Vegas Raiders had a bit of an offensive shakeup after losing to Carolina. The New Orleans Saints fired their head coach one day after a loss. Now, the New York Giants may be making some changes after a stunning loss in Munich.
Daniel Jones was at best ineffective and at worst downright bad against the Panthers on Sunday. He took a sack on a flea-flicker play on third down with two wide open receivers. It sent head coach Brian Daboll into a bit of a frenzy, and he may have to make a tough decision.
Daniel Jones might finally lose his job after Panthers loss
The New York Giants, like the Carolina Panthers, have a bye week this week. They will apparently use that to evaluate everything after a stunning loss to the Panthers. Jones was at the heart of the loss, throwing two red-zone interceptions and struggling mightily.
The Panthers defense had given up over 32 points per game going into the contest. They shut Jones and company out in the first half and only allowed 17, nearly half of their average, in an overtime win. The calls for Jones, who makes $40 million a year, to be benched have grown in recent weeks, and it's hard to look past his performance against the one defense he should've been able to dominate.
Daboll's job may be at risk as well, but it looks like he's avoided the Panthers version of the Grim Reaper. The same was not true for Dennis Allen and it may not be true for Jones, either.
