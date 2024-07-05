The One Carolina Panther That Doesn't Get Enough Love Is...
Carolina has a lot of question marks at the cornerback position heading into the 2024 season, but Troy Hill is not one of them. In fact, you could make the argument that he's the most reliable player in that room given Jaycee Horn's injury history since entering the league.
In his first year with the Panthers, Hill tallied 48 tackles, six passes defended, three tackles for loss, one interception, and a forced fumble. According to Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated, Hill is the most underrated player on the Panthers' roster.
The veteran, who will turn 33 in August, played mostly as a slot cornerback last year for the Panthers and put together arguably his best season as a professional. He allowed a 61% completion rate on throws against him and 10.1 yards per completion, and the defense was clearly better against the pass when Hill was on the field. While some of that is indicative of Hill coming on the field in a package with more defensive backs, the Panthers were almost a half yard per pass better on plays when Hill was in the game, according to NFL GSIS statistics. Deep into December of a lost season in 2023, Hill was still flying into Bijan Robinson and knocking out footballs. His gritty veteran style will be essential for a Panthers team trying to turn it around under new coach Dave Canales."
If GM Dan Morgan is unable to find more reliable help via waivers or free agency, Hill could see more action on the outside at some point this season, especially if those behind Horn and Dane Jackson struggle.
READ MORE ABOUT THE PANTHERS
Robert Hunt Ranked as One of the NFL's Top Guards
Matt Rhule Opens Up About Failed Stint with Panthers
Panthers Grab Top Receiver in ESPN's Way-Too-Early 2025 Mock Draft