Healthy Bryce Young could 'go a long way' to getting Panthers back over .500

The Carolina Panthers are hoping to have quarterback Bryce Young on the field again soon.

Jeremy Brener

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young runs out of the pocket in the first quarter against the New York Jets.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young runs out of the pocket in the first quarter against the New York Jets. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
The third-year pro missed his first game of the season against the Buffalo Bills with an ankle injury and the team sorely missed him. NFL.com writer Eric Edholm stressed how important it is for Young to get back on the field soon.

"After winning three straight, the Panthers lost by at least 16 points for the third time this season. With ﻿﻿﻿﻿Bryce Young﻿﻿﻿﻿ out, ﻿﻿﻿﻿Andy Dalton﻿﻿﻿﻿ and the Carolina offense struggled to stay on schedule all game," Edholm wrote.

"On three first-half possessions, the Panthers reached the Buffalo 30-yard line or better, but came away with only three total points. Between those difficulties and a Dalton pick that was run back to the Carolina 1-yard line, a close game became a Bills laugher. If the Panthers hope not to fall below .500 again, getting Young back in time for Sunday's game at Green Bay will go a long way."

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young throws the ball during a game against the New York Jets
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young throws the ball during a game against the New York Jets. / Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Panthers need Young back soon

The margin between Dalton and Young is much wider this season than it has over the past few years. It's hard to imagine the Panthers winning many games with Dalton under center instead of Young, especially if the team plays like it did against the Bills.

The Panthers won't play teams as talented as the Bills every week, but the schedule isn't getting much easier. Six of the Panthers' final nine games of the season are against teams that are currently in the playoff picture, including the team's Week 9 battle against the Packers.

The Panthers are capable of contending for the playoffs this season, but only if Young is truly healthy. The longer he stays out, the further away the Panthers slip, so getting him back on the field should be of paramount importance for the Panthers.

In the meantime, Dalton should prepare to play under center for Young in case he has to sit out for another game.

The Panthers and Packers are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday inside Lambeau Field. Fans can watch the game on FOX or stream it on the NFL app.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young prepares to throw the ball in the second quarter against the New York Jets
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young prepares to throw the ball in the second quarter against the New York Jets. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

