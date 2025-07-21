Hot finish lands Bryce Young among top fantasy QB targets for 2025 NFL season
Is Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young a viable option for fantasy football? Managers have certainly been burned before, whether it was in believing the draft hype or believing in Dave Canales' ability to revive Young in year two. But after that initial failure in 2024, Young eventually became highly fantasy-relevant.
What does that mean for 2025? Finding the right quarterback and utilizing the right strategy is always hard, but Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport has a plan, and it doesn't involve taking those top-end players like Lamar Jackson. Instead, players should be patient and select players like Young or Jalen Hurts later on.
NFL analyst picks Bryce Young as smart fantasy option
"Fantasy managers appear unable to put Young’s 2024 benching out of their heads," Gary Davenport said. "But when he returned to the starting lineup he was a different player; from Week 12 on, he was quietly ninth among quarterbacks in fantasy points and should benefit from an improved offense in 2025."
Young eventually became a really great fantasy QB, but by then, most managers had their situations worked out. By the time he really broke out, many seasons were nearing their end, so it was worth very little to the fantasy community.
However, with a better defense giving Young the ball more and an improved weapon room, Young should be even more fantasy relevant in 2025, so he's someone Davenport thinks would be wise to have on your radar when you're drafting.
Now, many other managers might have a similar strategy, so Young might be in high demand. But he needs to be on the radar to maximize the value at the QB position and help you build a good roster overall.
