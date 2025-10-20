Ickey Ekwonu, Xavier Legette, Panthers corners among top PFF performers Week 7
It's Monday, which means it's time to reflect on another Carolina Panthers game before the next one six days from now. The Panthers beat the Jets in an ugly affair, but there's still plenty to learn. PFF grades are one piece of data that teams use to analyze what went wrong or right, and here's what they say about Sunday's contest.
Xavier Legette has career day
The box score (nine for 92 and a touchdown) suggests Xavier Legette finally broke out. The PFF grade backs that up. He was graded 76.6, which doesn't seem elite, but it's the second-best grade on offense. This is a huge step for a receiver who consistently earned the worst grades on offense week in and week out.
QB grades make no sense
Bryce Young had a pretty middling day before going down with an injury, but PFF's 58.4 overall grade is far too harsh. He missed a couple of throws but was otherwise consistent, on-target, and mistake-free. Andy Dalton, in relief, had virtually nothing to do, and he was not great, but he somehow earned a 76.1 grade. Perhaps this means if Young is out then the Panthers will be just fine, but that's probably not the case.
Ikem Ekwonu dominates up front
The offensive line was pretty good on Sunday, and it started with Ickey Ekwonu. The left tackle earned a strong 81.2 grade, best on offense and third-best on the team. His 90.8 pass blocking grade is exactly what the Panthers want to see from their potential franchise left tackle.
Jalen Coker puts up dud in return
With Tetairoa McMillan and Jimmy Horn Jr. putting up decent if unspectacular grades to join Legette near the top, Jalen Coker, whose return was highly anticipated, brings up the rear. He was graded 50.8 in his quiet return. Only Ja'Tavion Sanders was worse on offense.
Panthers corners star in elite effort
Jaycee Horn was unbelievable on Sunday, recording two interceptions and generally shutting down the Jets through the air. His 84.9 grade was second-best on the entire team. Not to be outdone, Mike Jackson was also elite. He had several breakups, and he earned an 80.8 grade.
Lathan Ransom's breakout might be over
Early on, PFF suggested that Lathan Ransom was pretty good, but he's been anything but lately. He consistently comes in near the bottom of the grading scale, and today, he earned the worst grade on the team. His 42.7 is only salvaged by a 73 grade in tackling.
Derrick Brown continues excellence
Derrick Brown usually grades near the top for the Panthers, and he did again on Sunday. This time, he earned first place with an 85.8 grade. He was pretty good across the board, even earning a solid 60 grade in pass coverage, which is not what a defensive interior player does.
