Initial thoughts on the Panthers' Week 7 blowout loss to the Commanders
Another Sunday leaves the Carolina Panthers searching for answers as they drop to 1-6 after today's 40-7 road loss to the Washington Commanders.
Let's not waste any more time. Let's go ahead and dive into our rapid reactions from today's action.
It's going to get worse before it gets better
You probably don't need to be told this, but there is a fraction of the fanbase, albeit a small one, that needs to be reminded. This isn't going to be fixed anytime soon. Not this season, maybe not even next year. This roster is several offseasons away from being where they need to be just to compete for the division. With the laundry list of injuries this team has in addition to below-average quarterback play, today's blowout loss to Washington likely won't be the last we see this season.
Time to flip it back over to Bryce Young?
Personally, I think it would have made sense for Dave Canales to start the season with Andy Dalton and not have this game of back-and-forth throughout the first half of the year. The plan coming in could have been to start Dalton and act as if this was Bryce Young's rookie year all over again. Let it be known when Young would be passed over the torch so everyone is on the same page and Young's confidence wouldn't take a big hit.
Obviously, that's not what happened and now, the Panthers find themselves wondering if they should turn back to the quarterback they benched after two games. Is it next week? Is it the next home game against New Orleans? You'd have to assume the switch back to Young will happen relatively soon because Carolina needs to figure out what they have in him.
Why did the Panthers let Frankie Luvu walk again?
Frankie Luvu has been a perfect fit for Dan Quinn's defense and perhaps he's found his home for the long haul. That said, it still makes me wonder why the Panthers let him walk in free agency along with trading Brian Burns. I understand they spent a ton of money on rebuilding the offensive line, but they could have done some things to be able to hold onto the playmaking linebacker. They could certainly use him right now.
