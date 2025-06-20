Insider: Panthers have 2 strong options at CB after Jaire Alexander misfire
The Carolina Panthers did have some interest in Jaire Alexander, but he didn't sign with them. They never made an offer, but it's hard to imagine him picking a team with seven wins in two years over a team with his college friend that's been to the AFC Championship and Divisional Round in those same years.
That said, it's evident that the Panthers do want to add a cornerback, and even though they didn't land Alexander, one NFL insider believes that two of the best options left are good options for the Panthers.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox said that Carolina should be interested in a reunion with Stephon Gilmore. "The Carolina Panthers should also be interested in bringing back Gilmore. The South Carolina product had a bit of a homecoming with the Panthers in 2021, his last Pro Bowl campaign," he said. "Gilmore could provide a valuable bit of veteran leadership to a Panthers defense that is still rebuilding under third-year coordinator Ejiro Evero."
Gilmore is past his prime and wouldn't be even as good as he was when he joined Carolina all those years ago. However, as a third cornerback/depth piece, the Panthers are going to be hard-pressed to do better. And as a free agent, he won't cost all that much.
The second option is much more fascinating. Knox says the Panthers are one of two teams that should be all over a trade for Jalen Ramsey. "Carolina, which could use a jump in Year 3 of the Bryce Young era, falls into the second category. It's worth noting that Panthers defensive backs coach Renaldo Hill held the same position in Miami in 2023, Ramsey's last Pro Bowl campaign," he added.
Knox did admit that with Ramsey's contract and pedigree, a day-two draft pick might be required to get such a deal done. Still, Knox suggested that Carolina makes sense for Ramsey even though they're not quite poised to contend in the one or two years Ramsey would be around.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Proposed trade has Panthers sending veteran receiver to Steelers
Panthers named top destination for 2x Pro Bowl free agent safety
Pete Prisco completely snubs Panthers from annual top 100 list
Insider pours cold water on Chuba Hubbard’s Super Bowl mindset