Jaycee Horn promises Panthers will enjoy win in Germany, Panthers way ahead of him
Jaycee Horn and the Carolina Panthers defense came up huge in Munich. Horn was his usual lockdown self, and the defense as a whole forced three turnovers. One of them came on the opening play of overtime and it set the Panthers up for a chip-shot field goal for the win.
Horn acknowledged that it felt good after the game, but that he was only going to enjoy it for a little while before getting ready for the next game. He quickly realized that the Panthers are off on a bye week next week before promising to enjoy this victory.
Jaycee Horn and Panthers celebrating in Munich
Jaycee Horn momentarily forgot that the Panthers have a bye week next week, assuring reporters that they'd enjoy the win for now but would be ready to go next week. When he realized, he said that the team would be celebrating for the entire week. The rest of his team is already way ahead of him.
Several Panthers, including Bryce Young, were on Instagram live celebrating the win in the locker room. Robert Hunt was also seen dancing in a video shared by fellow lineman Damien Lewis. The vibes were good in the locker room following a huge win over the New York Giants, and it looks like they'll continue on back to the United States.
