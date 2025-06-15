Jimmy Clausen era Panthers ranked among worst teams in modern NFL history
It's been 15 years since the Carolina Panthers tried to trot out Jimmy Clausen as their franchise quarterback.
Clausen was decent in college, ending up as a second-round pick by the Panthers in the 2010 NFL Draft.
However, Clausen didn't look the part in the pros, leading the Panthers to a 2-14 record in the season. Yardbarker writer Sam Robinson named the 2010 Panthers the 13th-worst team in the NFL's modern era.
"In between the Jake Delhomme and Cam Newton eras, the Panthers went through a rough autumn," Robinson wrote.
"Forced to use one-time elite recruit Jimmy Clausen and future QB2 mainstay Matt Moore, Carolina finished with a minus-212 point differential. These Panthers combined for nine TD passes and had four games with fewer than 80 passing yards. The Panthers (2-14) finished two games worse than anyone else that year.
"A second-round rookie, Clausen was done as a starter after this season. And former NFC champion coach John Fox was out after nine years. This season led to the Panthers taking Newton atop a loaded 2011 draft."
While Clausen's rookie season with the Panthers was abysmal, it led the team to Newton, who went on to become the best quarterback in franchise history up until this point.
Newton won the 2015 NFL MVP award and helped the Panthers reach Super Bowl 50, where they lost to the Denver Broncos.
Clausen served as Newton's backup until 2013 before closing out his career with brief stints with the Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens in 2014 and 2015.
