Johnny Manziel comes to defense of Cam Newton in ongoing media controversy
There should be no debate about who the greatest quarterback ever to wear a Carolina Panthers uniform is.
The hope may be that one day Bryce Young can enter this conversation, but for now, Cam Newton leads the list of leaders under center for the franchise.
Recently, Newton was the topic of a joke made by Philadelphia Eagles super fan, Gillie Da Kid, who took a shot at the former Panthers star by saying he never won a Super Bowl, while celebrating the Eagles' latest Lombardi Trophy win.
Those comments made it to the internet, and former Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel took to social media to defend Newton.
To keep this PG, Manziel basically said that Gillie Da Kid was the biggest loser on the planet by acting like he actually did anything to help the Eagles win this past season's Super Bowl. The former Cleveland Browns quarterback even said he would slap Gillie Da Kid the next time he saw him because of these comments.
It is very strange behavior to try to dunk on a former league MVP. But Eagles fans have been known to be over-the-top, especially if they're winning.
Newton shade will never be allowed around these parts. It's just a shame that ring culture allows people to knock the great careers of players who didn't win the big game.
