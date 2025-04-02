Chiefs' Andy Reid gets candid on Panthers' controversial free agent move
The Carolina Panthers missed out on Milton Williams in NFL free agency, but they answered by signing a couple of other good defensive tackles in Bobby Brown and Tershawn Wharton.
Wharton was definitely the more lucrative addition of the two, as the Panthers inked him to a three-year, $45.1 million contract that was definitely met with some criticism.
However, Wharton enjoyed a very strong season with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024, registering 29 tackles and 6.5 sacks while playing in every game. He isn't much of a run stopper, but he is a force in the pass rush, and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has dropped a big take on his now-former player.
"So he came from a small school, and he's just, he's a worker. I mean that kind of says it all," Reid said, via Darin Gantt of the Panthers' team website. "You look at the progress that he made in college and the gain of weight, the gain of strength, all those things, and then he comes to us, and you saw that same tenacity to get better at our level."
Wharton played his collegiate football at Missouri S&T, and initially he was actually a running back before changing positions in college.
"He had been a running back, and he kind of outgrew that into a nose guard or defensive tackle, but very active player, great, great kid, quiet, a great kid and just tough," added Reid.
Wharton broke into the NFL with Kansas City in 2020 and immediately became a regular member of its defensive line rotation, helping the Chiefs win a couple of Super Bowls.
This past season represented a breakout campaign for the 26-year-old, so we'll see if he continues to grow and develop in Carolina.
