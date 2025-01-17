Long-time Panthers star could be done in Carolina
The Carolina Panthers may end up losing multiple veteran players this offseason, and one of them may be a particularly painful loss for the fan base.
Linebacker Shaq Thompson.
Thompson has been with the Panthers since 2015, when they made the Super Bowl during Cam Newton's MVP campaign.
However, the 30-year-old has played in just six games over the last two seasons due to injury issues, and with Thompson's contract expiring, it's looking like he may be done in Carolina.
Dean Jones of Cat Crave says it's a possibility we may have seen the last of Thompson in a Panthers uniform.
"The former first-round pick out of Washington's been incredibly loyal to Carolina throughout his career," Jones wrote. "He's taken pay cuts to ease the team's salary-cap burden and is always putting others' needs ahead of his own. Dan Morgan could decide to reward this with another short-term deal. That's not guaranteed. So it will be interesting to see what the Panthers decide to do with Thompson when push comes to shove."
Thompson, who played his collegiate football at the University of Washington, was selected by Carolina with the 25th pick of the NFL Draft a decade ago.
While he has never made a Pro Bowl, he has been a lynchpin in the Panthers' defense and rattled off four straight campaigns of over 100 tackles between 2019 and 2022, topping out at 135 tackles during the latter season.
A torn Achilles ended Thompson's 2024 campaign after just four games.
We'll see if Carolina opts to bring him back for one more go or decides to try and get younger.
