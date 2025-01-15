Two AFC powerhouses predicted to lure Shaq Thompson away from the Panthers
Once the league year ends in March, Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson will be a free agent. He's expressed a desire to stay with the team that selected him in the first round in 2015, but they may have other paths they'd like to go down, especially after drafting linebacker Tevin Wallace in 2024.
Whether or not the Panthers ultimately want to or are successful in signing Thompson remains to be seen, but one NFL insider predicts two AFC playoff squads to join the fray. They could convince Thompson to leave no matter what given how good they've been lately.
Ravens, Chargers could snag Shaq Thompson from the Panthers
Shaq Thompson may be coming off a torn Achilles, which is not the first major injury he's sustained, but he might have a very active market. The Panthers have yet to reveal what their plans are for him, but the Los Angeles Chargers and Baltimore Ravens, two AFC playoff squads from 2024, could get involved.
Anthony Palacios of Last Word on Sports said, "While the secondary could use some work, they may have to settle for Shaq Thompson. He should be a clear answer alongside Roquan Smith and Kyle Van Noy to help stop the run in situational moments." The Ravens defense has been up-and-down at times, so Thompson could help stabilize the unit.
As for the Chargers, they could be losing defensive mainstays Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack. Both are edge-rushing linebackers, but they still need depth at the overall position. "While the Chargers should look for offensive playmakers to help Justin Herbert, they have to be active to fill an immediate hole and Thompson could be emergency depth," Palacios argued.
Those are just two teams, but there's a clear fit for Thompson in a lot of places around the league. He's said he wants to stay in Carolina, which would help them if they wanted to enter the sweepstakes. However, he might have aged out of Carolina's youth movement, and a playoff team is hard to pass up joining.
