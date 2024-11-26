Luke Kuechly shares his thoughts on Bryce Young starting the rest of the season
Bryce Young has earned the starting quarterback job for the rest of the season. The Carolina Panthers second-year player had been starting on a week-to-week basis after Andy Dalton's thumb injury, but Dave Canales put that to rest after his performance against the Kansas City Chiefs. Former Panthers superstar Luke Kuechly offered up his two cents on the matter.
Luke Kuechly praises Bryce Young after Panthers name him starter
Luke Kuechly believes there is no reason for Bryce Young not to be named the starter the rest of the way after the way he's played over the last four weeks. "I think this past game against a really good (Chiefs) defense was probably one of his BEST games he's played since getting to Carolina," the ex-linebacker said.
Kuechly said Young's return to the starting lineup has progressively gotten better, and he believes Young should not return to the bench. He said the second-year pro was "slinging it around" against the Denver Broncos before beating the New Orleans Saints and the New York Giants.
The former Defensive Player of the Year also said that Young "stood in the pocket" well against the Chiefs and "didn't look to scramble," which is something he was doing earlier this year. He highlighted that Young's anticipation, understanding of the offense, and accuracy, all things he was praised for pre-draft, are finally showing up.
Kuechly said last time out, Young missed a key throw down the sideline to Jalen Coker, but bounced back to drop a dime to Xavier Legette on the exact same type of throw/route. Legette dropped it, but it was another example of how Young has evolved every week.
