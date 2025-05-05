Mel Kiper Jr. 'surprised' Panthers didn't address linebacker during 2025 NFL draft
In some way, shape, or form, it felt like the Carolina Panthers were dead set on taking a defensive player with the eighth overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. At least that’s what we all anticipated.
Instead, they opted to go with Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan to help shore up the wide receiving corps. GM Dan Morgan told reporters that he felt there was a significant drop off in the wide receiver class beyond McMillan and knew that there was more depth at pass rusher, giving him the comfort to go with McMillan at eight.
Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker was the most heavily mocked player to Carolina throughout the process, including by ESPN NFL draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. On the night of the draft, Walker, a Salisbury, NC native, was in disbelief that Carolina passed on him, but maybe not as surprised as Kiper was that the Panthers never took a linebacker.
"In all four mock drafts I did for this class, I projected Carolina to take Jalon Walker at No. 8. It's never that easy, though, right? The Panthers went a different route, adding receiver Tetairoa McMillan. At 6-foot-4, he brings in just about anything thrown in his direction, including contested catches. Quarterback Bryce Young will throw the ball up to him in the red zone and walk away with a touchdown more often than not.
"I'm surprised GM Dan Morgan, a former linebacker, didn't do anything at the second level, but defensive tackle Cam Jackson in Round 5 and safety Lathan Ransom will give defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero some more depth to work with."
