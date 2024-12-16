Micah Parsons diagnoses Panthers' offensive struggles in Sunday's loss to dominant Cowboys defense
Micah Parsons is the dictionary definition of 'one-of-one talent.' The Dallas Cowboys star hybrid linebacker is an elite pass rush unto himself that completely wrecked Dave Canales and the Carolina Panthers' game plan on Sunday afternoon.
Dallas sacked Bryce Young on six occasions and forced him out of the pocket into wobbly overthrows nearly a dozen other times in a truly dominant defensive effort. The most damning statistical output from Carolina's putrid offensive effort is Chuba Hubbard's rushing line of 10 carries for 32 yards, his lowest numbers in a game since the Panthers week one drubbing in New Orleans.
It's hard to fault Hubbard. Canales was forced to lean on Bryce Young's arm due to Dallas ability to score at will against a beat-up Panthers defense, a fact that Parsons and his rowdy gang of pass rushing compatriots were well aware of.
Parsons said this post game: "They felt like they had to put some points on the board and had to get after it and get way from the run, because it wasn’t hitting early on. It allowed us to be able to get after the quarterback. That’s what complimentary football does. With our offensive playing that well and putting together consistent drives puts pressure on them and they had to get away from their game plan."
Bingo.
Dave Canales has said the words 'complimentary football' to the media more than just about any, and his Panthers squad got dominated by a Cowboys unit that executed complimentary football to a tee. Carolina's inability to do so, highlighted by their poor rushing effort, untimely penalties, four turnovers, and poor defense, doomed their chance at winning their first contest as favories in almost two calendar years.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
NFL Week 16 power rankings: Panthers slip after shockingly bad loss
David Tepper makes decision on Dave Canales, Dan Morgan for 2025
Bryce Young fails to take advantage of opportunity vs. Cowboys
Dave Canales won’t bench Bryce Young after awful Week 15 game