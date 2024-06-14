New Kickoff Rule Opens Door for Different Options at Returner
This offseason, the NFL made a significant rule change which will make kick returns a huge part of the game.
For years, we've seen teams boot the ball through the back of the end zone, eliminating the chance for a big return. A touchback will now give the returning team starting field position at the 30-yard line, a five yard increase from the previous rule.
Maybe the most intriguing part of this change is where the kickoff team will line up. The kicking team will now set up at the return team's 40-yard line, however, the 10 players cannot move until the ball hits the ground or the player in the landing zone catches it. The kicker cannot cross the 50-yard line until the ball is caught or touches the ground.
With this play happening much faster, I asked Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales if different body types could be used as a returner. Think bigger, more physical players such as a Rashaad Penny or Xavier Legette as opposed to the smaller, speedy, shiftier players we've seen used there in years past.
“I think so. And really, just because of how quickly that play hits, the advantage is going to be for the guys who have great field vision. And again, it’s going to be a hundred some odd opps I think this year to really touch the ball, so the returner should really get excited for competing for that job as we get into camp and as we hit some of those preseason situations where they have the live reps. That’s a real spot for us. To get a hundred touches, like, that’s a good amount whether you’re a running back or a receiver or whatever that is. It’s a really cool position that comes alive with the new rules.”
The Panthers have repped many of the usual returners, but could start to toy with some things when training camp begins next month. The kick returner could be a specified role on the roster now, especially when you're getting as many touches as some backup running backs. Because of this, we could see teams keep an extra running back or receiver than they normally would.
READ MORE ABOUT THE PANTHERS
Panthers 53-Man Roster Projection: Post-Minicamp Edition
Miles Sanders is Embracing the Added Competition in the Panthers RB Room
Canales Gives Progress Report for Each Area of the Panthers' Offense