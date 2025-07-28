NFL analyst points out glaringly obvious weakness for Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers don't have a good secondary. They didn't last year, and almost all of their safety personnel left in free agency. The Panthers have made a few moves to address some of the failings of last year's secondary, but it's still not good.
For this reason, Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report picked the secondary as the team's biggest weakness heading into 2025. Because the Panthers also had other major issues, they could only address this one with band-aids.
Panthers secondary remains biggest weakness in training camp
The Carolina Panthers extended Jaycee Horn. They re-signed Mike Jackson to a two-year deal. They brought in free agent Tre'von Moehrig. Other than that, the rest of the secondary is made up of lesser-known players and special teamers.
Alex Ballentine said, "Jaycee Horn got a four-year, $100 million extension this spring. That was a critical step to keep the building block in the secondary. The rest still feels like it's still under construction."
The Panthers are banking on Moehrig being an upgrade, which he undoubtedly will be. Unfortunately, Ballentine pointed out that they're banking on fourth-round pick Lathan Ransom to compete with Nick Scott and Demani Richardson for the other spot.
"The other non-Jaycee Horn corners don't necessarily inspire confidence, either," he added. "Chau Smith-Wade needs to take the next step as the slot cornerback, while Mike Jackson and Akayleb Evans could compete for the other outside corner spot. There are simply more questions than answers in the back half right now."
Jackson is almost certainly going to get the CB2 spot since he played really well in it last year, but everything else is really rough. The Panthers had a bad secondary in 2024 that got overlooked because of the awful defensive front. Now, with an improved front seven, the secondary's issues might shine more glaringly.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Carolina Panthers make moves at corner, edge, analytics department
South Carolina rookie named UDFA with best chance to make roster
Adam Thielen rebuffed after volunteering for extra special teams work
Underrated Panthers assistant named potential future NFL head coach