NFL analyst picks perfect word to describe Panthers' offseason so far
The Carolina Panthers have spent a lot in free agency, and they have totally reshaped their roster as a result. With several outgoing free agents gone and replacements already in the building, this is a very different team than the 5-12 one from last season.
That said, it hasn't exactly been an equal approach to all sides of the football. Special teams and defense have gotten way more attention so far, which is why one NFL analyst said their offseason has been, in just one word, "unbalanced."
That fair and pretty perfect descriptor comes from Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon. However, his assessment of the team is a little off-base. He wrote, "The Panthers added not one but four key pieces to a defense that was in desperate need of talent. The problem is the interior offensive line and receiving corps still need work. Carolina might have been too focused on one area this month, which could hurt young quarterback Bryce Young in a make-or-break season."
The defense was in desperate need of talent, and the Panthers focused heavily there, but to say that the interior offensive line still needs help is a bit of a stretch. They have a strong guard duo in Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis, two high-profile signings from just last offseason. They re-signed Cade Mays and Austin Corbett to bolster the interior, too, so it's far from a weakness.
If any unit on the offensive line is perhaps in need of help, it's the exterior. The tackle positions, which are again far from a problem, are less solidified. Taylor Moton is very good but his contract ends soon. Ikem Ekwonu has shown flashes but has been inconsistent, so his play could be the biggest thing to monitor on the line, not the guards and center.
Nevertheless, the Panthers have focused on fixing a historically bad defense, and they're not likely to change that philosophy with nine draft picks, so the term "unbalanced" is and will remain an accurate one for Carolina.
