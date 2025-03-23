NFL free agency: Carolina Panthers' biggest new additions introduce themselves
The Carolina Panthers have since cooled off, but when the legal tampering period kicked off free agency they were as aggressive as any NFL team. In those opening hours, Carolina managed to hit every major roster need on defense, which is to say all three levels and every single position.
The two big-ticket items for the Panthers on Day 1 were a pair of upgrades on both ends of their defense. At safety, Tre'Von Moehrig will serve as a significant step up - especially against the run. Moehrig has signed a three-year, $51 million deal that suggests the Panthers may see a Pro Bowl trajectory for him. The Panthers also signed interior defensive lineman Tershawn Wharton to a three-year, $45 million deal to solidify their front line next to Derrick Brown.
Offensively so far the Panthers have only made one signing, but they got their money's worth. Rico Dowdle has replaced Miles Sanders as the team's third-down running back, and they got him at the price of up to $6.25 million for one year.
This past week all three of them spoke with Panthers media. Here's a look at each conversation.
ex-Raiders S Tre'Von Moehrig
Moehrig still needs a partner in crime to start on the other side, but he qualifies as a huge upgrade over Xavier Woods or Jordan Fuller.
ex-Chiefs iDL Tershawn Wharton
Wharton will likely start on the other side of the team's newly-signed nose tackle Bobby Brown III along with Derrick Brown.
ex-Cowboys RB Rico Dowdle
To begin, Dowdle will back up Chuba Hubbard as the number two option at running back. If Hubbard gets injured though Dowdle has more than enough gas to serve as a strong starter.
