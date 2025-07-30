NFL analyst picks which rookie edge will rise for the Panthers
This offseason, the Carolina Panthers were able to land three players over the first two nights of the 2025 NFL draft capable of making an immediate impact. Most of the attention has understandably been given to wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, their first round pick from Arizona. McMillan could be a perennial 1,000-yard receiver, but more importantly, might be exactly what Bryce Young needs to take his next step at quarterback.
On the second night, they focused on their struggling defense. Carolina selected two EDGE rushers, taking Nic Scourton from Texas A&M at No. 51 overall and Princley Umanmielen from Ole Miss at No. 77.
The Panthers will lean on both this season, especially after parting ways with Jadeveon Clowney. Considering their pedigree coming out of college, it’s fair to ask which will be more productive as a rookie.
Which rookie EDGE will stand out?
CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards identified which rookies could stand out this season, and for Carolina, he went with Scourton, who has a golden opportunity in front of him.
”At one time in the pre-draft process, Nic Scourton was regarded as a potential first-round prospect, but he slipped into the second round after a depressed final season at Texas A&M. Carolina has been bereft of impactful edge rushers since trading away Brian Burns, so Scourton has an opportunity to rise.” — Edwards, CBS Sports
Scourton has a chance to prove he should have been taken in the first round, and if he can do that, it will go a long way toward fixing Carolina’s porous pass rush.
