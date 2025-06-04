NFL analyst suggests Panthers look into trading veteran defensive lineman
On paper, it appears the Carolina Panthers' defense is in a position to make a big leap forward in 2025. In all honesty, though, after last season, the slightest bit of improvement would make the unit feel like the '85 Bears.
GM Dan Morgan spent much of the offseason adding pieces to a broken defense. Could he start subtracting from it in the near future? It's possible.
Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport believes it could be in the Panthers' best interest to trade away veteran defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson.
The Panthers ranked dead last against the run last year, spurring the team to add Bobby Brown and Tershawn Wharton in free agency and draft Cam Jackson on Day 3 this year. At the very least, that puts Robinson’s spot in the starting lineup in jeopardy. But with nine years of NFL experience and coming off a career year rushing the passer, a team with a need in the trenches could have interest in swinging a deal for the 30-year-old. If that’s the case, the Panthers should listen—Robinson no longer appears to be in Carolina’s long-term plans.
While Robinson may end up taking a backseat to some of the newcomers, the Panthers would be wise to hold on to him. Depth has been a massive issue for this defense for a number of years, even when they were ranking in the top-10 league-wide in several categories. If there's one spot you can't afford to be thin at, it's up front.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers' Dave Canales reveals injury to promising rookie wide receiver, details other absences
Panthers predicted to pick Miami 'road-grader' in Round 1 of 2026 NFL draft
Carolina Panthers vet Andy Dalton ranked among top 10 NFL backup QBs
Nick Wright digs up tired old take about Panthers QB Bryce Young being 'too small'