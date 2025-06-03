Panthers' Dave Canales reveals injury to promising rookie wide receiver, details other absences
A handful of players were not on the practice field today in Charlotte for OTAs. WR Jalen Coker, WR Jimmy Horn Jr., TE Tommy Tremble, DL Derrick Brown, DL Tershawn Wharton, LB Christian Rozeboom, and OLB DJ Wonnum are some notable names.
Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales mentioned that most of them were out for personal reasons, but a week ago, he noted Coker (undisclosed soft tissue), Tremble (back surgery), and Wonnum (back) were working through injuries.
Rookie wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr.'s ordeal is new, however.
“He’s got a hamstring that we’re managing right now," Canales said. "We’re just rehabbing him, he’s going to return to play, and then as soon as we feel like he’s ready to get back out there, we’ll bring him back out.”
Horn has already flashed his potential since arriving in Carolina, leading some to believe that he'll have a bigger role in the offense than initially expected, assuming he is healthy, of course. He spent two years at South Florida before linking up with Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter at Colorado, where he hauled in 95 receptions for 1,008 yards and seven touchdowns over two seasons.
Canales did not reveal the severity of the injury or how long he could be sidelined.
