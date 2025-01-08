NFL analysts hail Bryce Young's evolution: "Undoubtedly a top 20 QB"
Bryce Young evolved before the NFL world's eyes. The Carolina Panthers quarterback willed himself back from the brink, recovering from a benching just 18 games into his professional career and turning himself into an exciting young quarterback.
With a five-touchdown day in his final outing of the season, Young officially put the league on notice, and some media personnel took that notice. A couple of them on the Pushing the Pile show on CBS praised Young's evolution into a legitimate starting quarterback.
Bryce Young continues to reel in praise from NFL media
Before but especially after his benching, Bryce Young got blasted by the sports media. They crowned him the biggest bust of all time and said the Panthers might never recover from selecting him. Many of the same media have done an about-face recently.
Kyle Long, a former NFL player himself, and Mike Renner, a PFF analyst, love what they're seeing from Young lately. Long said, "He's playing like he sees the fastball." Renner chimed in," Not to say that a number one pick is going to meet expectations and become a stud, but he is undoubtedly a top 20 quarterback in the NFL. A top 20 quarterback is like, you're there."
Renner went on to say that he believes Young is better than Kyler Murray right now. This comes a few weeks after a head-to-head in which Young outplayed Murray and led the Panthers to an overtime win.
Pete Prisco, another media member on the show, has been critical of the Panthers for selecting Young. He didn't like the pick coming out of college, and he hasn't changed his mind yet. "I need to see more," he said. "The teams [he faced] weren't very good."
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
NFL exec delivers strong take on Panthers QB Bryce Young
Panthers coach Dave Canales makes surprise announcement
Retaining DC shows Panthers front office committed to continuity
Panthers and Seahawks should team up for blockbuster WR deal