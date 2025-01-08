NFL analysts hail Bryce Young's evolution: "Undoubtedly a top 20 QB"

Are they all in on Bryce Young? 2 of the 3 it’s a definitive YES.



Mike Renner saying “He is undoubtedly a top 20 QB in the NFL” and he’s “better than Kyler Murray right now.”



Shocker…Pete Prisco unwilling to give BY full credit for and downplaying his turnaround 👌



Noted 📝 pic.twitter.com/9EMrRgm9On