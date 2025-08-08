NFL.com questions Tetairoa McMillan pick by Panthers over edge rushers, other WRs
Through training camp, Tetairoa McMillan has been a player to watch for the Carolina Panthers, by and large becoming Bryce Young's favorite target. However, according to one analyst, the results have been mixed as far as his ability to win against NFL-level DBs.
That makes the pick questionable to NFL.com's Dan Parr. The Panthers shocked the world when they passed on defense, a glaring need, for wide receiver, and Parr believes that is something that will come up again if McMillan isn't a star right away.
NFL insider says Panthers might've made a mistake with Tetairoa McMillan pick
All signs pointed to Jalon Walker being the pick for the Carolina Panthers in the first round. If it wasn't him, then it was going to be some other defensive player. The need was that great, and Tetairoa McMillan was seen as a pretty long shot, but then they drafted him.
The Panthers need McMillan to help elevate Bryce Young's play in a crucial year for the QB, and it remains to be seen if he can do that.
Dan Parr said, "The question is whether he can hold his own against the physical coverage he’ll face on a much more regular basis in the pros. So far, the results are mixed." McMillan has had good reps and bad reps in camp.
Parr went on to point out that McMillan wasn't even consensus WR1 in the draft and that he was taken over some edge rushers the Panthers really needed. "Carolina selected McMillan -- who was not universally regarded as the draft’s best pure receiver -- when some of the top edge rushers were still on the board," he added. "That decision surprised many of us, and the second-guessing will mount quickly if the wideout gets off to a slow start."
Fortunately, there has been more good than bad, and McMillan has generally looked like the kind of player Carolina wanted and needed. That could change against legit NFL competition this year, but for now, there's no cause for panic.