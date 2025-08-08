NFL insider believes Bryce Young will carry Panthers to easy win vs. Browns
The Carolina Panthers are going to play their starters tonight. How much they will be on the field remains to be seen, but it's likely to be at least a few series since they're only expected to play Week 1 and 2 this preseason before resting in the finale.
That means Bryce Young and company will get chances to score tonight, and one NFL insider thinks they'll do just that. And for once, Young's presence is seen as the main reason the Panthers are predicted to win tonight.
Insider firmly believes Panthers will cover vs. Browns
The Panthers are -6 tonight, according to Bleacher Report's Joe Tansey. That's an easy line, in his estimation, to take. He expects Carolina to cover with relative ease thanks in no small part to Bryce Young.
"The Browns are 2-7-1 in their last 10 preseason games," Tansey began. "Some of the games have been close, but last year's trio of contests didn't go so well for the Browns. They had a pair of double-digit defeats and a four-point loss in Seattle."
The Browns are down to just Shedeur Sanders, their QB4 on the depth chart, and Tyler Huntley, who was signed after camp began. That will come back to bite them, Tansey believes.
"The Panthers are 1-5 in their last six preseason games, but the difference on Friday will be Bryce Young's presence," the betting insider said. "Carolina can score early behind its No. 1 quarterback and ride that margin throughout the game."
That kind of sentiment has not really been expressed in Young's time in the NFL, so it's refreshing to see, even if it's just in the preseason.
Insider: Take the over on Panthers points
Preseason games often do not have a ton of scoring because they utilize backup QBs more than most other positions, and it's harder to score that way. For the Panthers, the line is set at 16.5 points.
Joe Tansey believes that's an easy mark to surpass. "Two touchdowns and a field goal seem like a reasonable goal for the Carolina offense."
Again, he praised Bryce Young in his assessment. "Young and 2025 first-round pick Tetairoa McMillan will be on the field to start the game, which is where most of Carolina's points should come from," Tansey noted.
Plus, Cleveland's defense allowed more than 23 points in every single preseason outing last year, and while there have been changes, it's largely the same unit. Plus, all four preseason winning teams have passed 17 points. For Tansey, this is a safe bet.
