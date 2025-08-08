NFL analyst says rookie Tetairoa McMillan pivotal to Panthers’ success in 2025
Tonight’s the night. The Carolina Panthers take the field vs. the Cleveland Browns in the preseason opener for both clubs. There are expectations in Charlotte this season after Dave Canales and company won four of their final nine games after a rough 1-7 start.
This week, Dan Parr of NFL.com chose one rookie from each of the NFL’s 32 clubs that he feels is “pivotal to each team's success this year.” In the case of Canales’s squad, it’s the eighth overall pick in April’s draft. Four months ago, general manager Dan Morgan surprised many by passing on much-needed pass-rushing help (Georgia’s Jalon Walker was a popular choice) and opting for University of Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.
Rookie WR Tetairoa McMillan could play pivotal role for Panthers
“Carolina is counting on McMillan to help ensure Bryce Young’s strong finish to last season is not remembered as a fleeting moment in an otherwise-disappointing run as Panthers QB1. At 6’4”, 219 pounds, T-Mac has the size to win jump balls down the field and dominate in the red zone. The question is whether he can hold his own against the physical coverage he’ll face on a much more regular basis in the pros.
“So far,” added Parr, “the results are mixed. Carolina selected McMillan—who was not universally regarded as the draft’s best pure receiver—when some of the top edge rushers were still on the board. That decision surprised many of us, and the second-guessing will mount quickly if the wideout gets off to a slow start.”
McMillan joins a bolstered wide receiver room that also welcomed newcomers such as fellow rookie Jimmy Horn Jr. (6-Colorado) and veteran Hunter Renfrow this offseason. It’s an offense that looks to get more out of a passing attack that finished 30th in the league in aerial yards per game in 2024. The rangy McMillan could be a big part of turning things around in this area.
