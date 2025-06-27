NFL exec shares Carolina Panthers exciting prediction for 2025 offense
Think of some of the best NFL offenses from last season. The Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Buffalo Bills, Minnesota Vikings, and Cincinnati Bengals come to mind. What if the Carolina Panthers entered the conversation? That would be something.
It would require a big leap. In 2024, the Panthers ranked around the Las Vegas Raiders, Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, and Tennessee Titans, not the above, high-octane offenses. To make that leap would be incredible, but that's what one NFL executive thinks.
Per insider Cameron Wolfe, an anonymous executive said his bold prediction for the NFL this year is that Carolina makes that leap. "He said the Panthers are gonna make a playoff push and be a top-10 offense. And he said just look at the way they surrounded Bryce Young with weapons. When he first got into the league two years ago, he didn't have the offensive line. He was running for his life. He's now got two of the best guards in the league in Robert Hunt, Damien Lewis—guys they've spent money on in free agency, and they have created that running game where all the pressure is not on Bryce Young."
All the effort the Panthers have gone to to help Young may just pay off in 2025. They've got a QB guru at the helm in Dave Canales, and they finally have a decent reserve of weapons. Young's evolution, as well as those other factors, will almost certainly land them an improved offense.
Top 10, though? That would be a huge leap, but that's how confident the executive is with this team. And being an executive who works in and around the game, he might know a thing or two. Look out for Carolina this year.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
ESPN: Panthers’ final offseason move should be signing 16-INT CB
Adam Thielen on what he saw from Hunter Renfrow at minicamp
NFL insider shares risky prediction about Panthers QB Bryce Young
‘Perfect trade’ proposal would reshape Carolina Panthers defense