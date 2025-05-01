NFL expert compares Panthers pick Tetairoa McMillan to Vikings superstar Justin Jefferson
The Carolina Panthers' wide receiver room had a pair of intriguing youngsters on the roster in Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker, but both had up-and-down rookie campaigns, and questions remained about their ability to eventually develop into a No. 1 receiver.
Despite the several existing needs on the defensive side of the. ball, GM Dan Morgan took who he thought was the best player available with the eighth pick in the 2025 NFL draft, giving Bryce Young another weapon at receiver in Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan.
NFL expert Greg Cosell raved about McMillan's potential, believing he's much better than the player everyone is comparing him to.
“I personally think he’s a little bit better than people talk about. The comparison everybody made, and I heard it this weekend, was Drake London. I think he’s better than Drake London. Now, we won’t know that until he’s in the league, but I think he’s really good run after catch. I think he made seamless transitions from receiver to runner. He had deceptive quickness with the ball in his hands. I think he can line up anywhere. He’s got phenomenal hands and has a wide catching radius. Obviously, he’s not a 4.4 guy, I think he ran a 4.55 at his pro day, but he plays faster than that, and he’s smooth. Look, I’m not here saying that he’s Justin Jefferson, but I think the way in which he plays to me on tape is more like that than Drake London.”
If McMillan does turn out to be one of the top receivers in football, the Panthers will suddenly have one of the best offensive cores in the game, with Bryce Young and Chuba Hubbard also included.
