NFL free agency: Chargers superstar edge rusher linked to Carolina Panthers
Free agency begins next week and the Carolina Panthers are expected to be extremely active, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.
GM Dan Morgan doesn't have a ton of money to work with, but he could land a big-time name, Joey Bosa, who will likely come at a reasonable price due to being held back by injuries over the last handful of years.
John Breech of CBS Sports listed the Panthers, alongside the Saints, Falcons, Buccaneers, 49ers, Bengals, Bears, and Lions as potential fits for the former 3rd overall pick in the 2016 draft.
Breech on Bosa's potential fit in Carolina
"Carolina had the worst defense in the NFL last season. The Panthers gave up the most yards per game, they gave up the most points per game, and they had just 32 sacks, which was tied for the third fewest in the NFL. The Panthers need all the help they can get on defense and Bosa could probably provide some of that help."
Why the Panthers should stay away from Bosa
On the surface, targeting Bosa makes a ton of sense. But the more you look at the situation, I'm not so sure it's worth the risk. Bosa has played in 28 games over the last three seasons and will be turning 30 this summer. The Panthers already have a high profile aging pass rusher in Jadeveon Clowney. Adding another, who has injury concerns, isn't going to fix the Panthers' problems. There are better options on the table for Carolina who come at less risk.
