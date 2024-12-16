NFL free agency: Panthers projected to sign top center on the market in 2025
The Carolina Panthers showed on Sunday that they have needs all across the board. The entire team failed to show up, raising some questions with a few weeks to go before the season ends. With free agency potentially being the best way for Carolina to take the leap, there's one player that an NFL scout believes should be on the radar.
After Cade Mays struggled at center on Sunday and the position has been a bit of a revolving door over the last few years, the Panthers are predicted to go after a big-name, potentially big-money solution mirroring what they did at guard last offseason.
Panthers expected to go after huge center upgrade in free agency
Bleacher Report's scouting department highlighted center as a potential free agency need. Cade Mays isn't a true center, and they have had more than a few players at that spot in the last few seasons. As a result, B/R's Matt Holder believes Drew Dalman should be on their radar.
"Carolina has done a good job of revamping its offensive line, but the unit still has a hole to fill at center. Plus, Austin Corbett and Brady Christensen are unrestricted free agents while Cade Mays is a restricted free agent, so the team will need options at the position regardless," Holder said. "Dalman has been banged up for the majority of this fall but has been a good player when on the field and in the past. The 26-year-old will likely be the top center available on the open market and it would be nice to steal him away from a division rival."
The Panthers made huge strides simply by addressing the two guards last offseason. Bringing in Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis has, Sunday notwithstanding, given the Panthers a reliable offensive line. The last spot to truly shore up is center.
