Panthers Week 15 PFF Grades: Jadeveon Clowney, Bryce Young, and Ikem Ekwonu stand out against Cowboys
The Carolina Panthers had an abysmal day on Sunday. Most individual players played poorly, and the team laid an egg in a game it was expected to win. The banged-up 5-8 Dallas Cowboys played like Super Bowl contenders against Carolina, and the PFF grades showcase the worst offenders. They also provide some clarity on the lone bright spots for each side of the ball.
Jadeveon Clowney shines on defense
Despite not making very many big plays, Jadeveon Clowney was by far the Panthers' highest-graded player. PFF gave him a 90.7 for his performance thanks to a couple of nice stops. He chased down CeeDee Lamb on a potential touchdown screen from the other side of the field as his main highlight.
Ikem Ekwonu helps offense in disaster
The offense was horrible, and it started up front. The offensive line which has been so solid all season was dismal on Sunday. That starts with Ikem Ekwonu, who could not protect Bryce Young's blindside. Micah Parsons had his way with Ekwonu en route to the left tackle getting an offense-low 36.6.
Bryce Young crashes back down to Earth
Obviously, the pass protection wasn't very good for Bryce Young, but he also turned in an absolute dud. He was the second-lowest rated player on offense with a 39.7. It was a stark departure from the last few weeks, and it came thanks to four turnovers.
Other notable grades
Jalen Coker was a nice bright spot for the Panthers in his return to the lineup. He had an 83-yard touchdown and received a 60.4 grade, second-best on the offense and first among those with at least 10 snaps.
Despite struggling at times with Parsons, Taylor Moton was also a 60.4 grade on the day to take the high mark for the offensive line. Center Cade Mays (47.4) and guards Damien Lewis (56.1) and Robert Hunt (54.2) struggled all day.
On defense, Jaycee Horn was good with a 74.6 grade. DJ Wonnum turned in another solid performance with a 64.9 grade from PFF.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
NFL Week 16 power rankings: Panthers slip after shockingly bad loss
David Tepper makes decision on Dave Canales, Dan Morgan for 2025
Bryce Young fails to take advantage of opportunity vs. Cowboys
Dave Canales won’t bench Bryce Young after awful Week 15 game