NFL free agency: Seahawks take top WR upgrade off the board for Panthers
Carolina Panthers GM Dan Morgan would probably like to add a big name wide receiver to his roster this offseason, but it's starting to look like that may not happen with many of those guys flying off the board.
Carolina could have benefitted from having former triple crown winner Cooper Kupp, but his asking price was likely a little out of Morgan's comfort zone for a soon-to-be 32-year-old who has been banged up over the last few years.
Instead of landing with a Super Bowl contender or with an up-and-coming team like Carolina, Kupp chose to ink a three-year, $45 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks who appear to be in limbo as to which direction they want to head in.
Where do the Panthers go from here?
As much TLC as the Panthers' defense needs, Dan Morgan can't afford to completely turn a blind eye to the inconsistencies of the wide receiver group. He has to keep in mind that Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker are entering their second year in the league and may not be ready to shoulder the responsibility of being a go-to one, two punch. He knows that.
Drafting a rookie only helps improve the depth of the position. The Panthers can still add a quality veteran who is on the other side of 30, such as Brandin Cooks, Tyler Lockett, Robert Woods, Amari Cooper, etc.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Carolina Panthers must make obvious move to cap off free agency
Panthers’ big move at RB confirms worst-case scenario for this player
2025 NFL draft: Panthers predicted to make curveball pick at No. 8
Why one Panthers vet credits Bryce Young for re-signing with team