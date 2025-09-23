New NFL mock draft is scathing indictment of Panthers WR Xavier Legette
It is pretty bad that the Carolina Panthers traded up for a first-round wide receiver in 2024 only to spend a top-10 pick at the position again in 2025. Xavier Legette was not necessarily a bust in 2024, but he was clearly not good enough to be the WR1. As a result, the Panthers went after Tetairoa McMillan to fill that role instead.
It remains to be seen what they'll do in 2026. It's clear Legette isn't the WR1, but one insider's mock draft suggests he's not even a WR2 on this team. After a brutal run for the former South Carolina star, this is unsurprising but still harsh.
NFL mock draft sees Panthers nab Xavier Legette replacement
Though the Panthers got a win on Sunday, they still project to be picking in the top 10 or maybe even the top five. According to CBS insider Mike Renner, they've got the fifth pick right now.
With that pick, the Panthers could take Caleb Downs, a generational safety who just so happens to play a major position of need in Charlotte. They could also get:
- T.J. Parker
- Jermod McCoy
- Keldric Faulk
- Colton Hood
Instead, they go with Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, taking the top WR off the board (excluding two-way Travis Hunter) for the second straight season.
Renner said, "The Panthers have invested a lot in receivers lately, but it's fairly clear Xavier Legette isn't working out at this point. Pairing Tyson with Tetairoa McMillan would give the Panthers a 1-2 punch that could rival anyone's in the NFL."
Legette has been downright awful in 2025, but the Panthers remain committed to helping him get on track when he's healthy. He wasn't healthy Sunday, though, and coincidentally, the Panthers looked like a whole new team.
Of course, he has no impact on the resurgent defense, but the offense was crisp and did not make any mistakes on Sunday, which may or may not have had something to do with Legette's absence.
Regardless of if Legette remains with the team or becomes a better player, wide receiver could still stand a little more talent. Jimmy Horn Jr. is still really raw, and Hunter Renfrow isn't likely to stick around all that long. Jalen Coker has struggled with injuries in his first two seasons as well.
Adding Tyson wouldn't be bad, although it's fair to question adding another WR1-type player when Downs, who would be special on the back end of Carolina's defense, is literally right there.