NFL insider strangely says Panthers QB Bryce Young needs another 'leap or two'
Bryce Young seemed to finally prove himself after returning from the bench for the Carolina Panthers. At times, he looked like a genuine superstar. Always, he looked like a capable player who was at the very least not the problem on offense. It began to change the narrative around the player once called one of the biggest busts of all time.
Heading into year three, that narrative has shifted again. So many are acknowledging Young's ascension but curiously saying he still needs to get better. Playing as well as he did last season in the final 10 weeks was not enough, apparently, and CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin listed him as a QB with the most to prove this year.
Young ranked third among five NFL QBs who apparently need to prove themselves in 2025, only coming ahead of Anthony Richardson and Trevor Lawrence. "The former No. 1 overall draft pick showcased much-needed swagger to close his second season, but in doing so, what exactly did he prove? That he deserved at least one more year as the unchallenged starter? That he's actually a passable rather than pitiful NFL passer?" Benjamin asked.
The analyst went on, "Young's poise, when in peak form, is genuinely impressive. Still, as he embarks on Year 3, the ex-Alabama star probably needs another leap or two to consistently elevate a Carolina Panthers offense that's still a pretty big projection of its own." Young took a huge leap last year, but that's apparently not enough.
Hanging 44 points on a division rival without a starting running back and with a historically bad defense is not enough to hang one's hat on, so Young must continue to improve to one day maybe totally rewrite this narrative.
