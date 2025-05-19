Potential Day 3 NFL draft gem fills void for Bryce Young, Panthers passing offense
This offseason, the Carolina Panthers did a lot of work during free agency and the NFL draft looking to improve the league’s worst defense this past season. General manager Dan Morgan also looked to upgrade an offense that finished 29th in the league in yards per game, and 30th in the NFL in passing yards per contest.
Morgan used the eight overall selection in April on University of Arizona wideout Tetairoa McMillan. He also utilized a sixth-round choice on another pass-catching option in University of Colorado speedster Jimmy Horn Jr. The duo joins a wideout room that includes Adam Thielen, Jalen Coker, and 2024 first-round pick Xavier Legette.
Damian Parson of Bleacher Report assembled a lit of five players who were picked on Day 3 of this year’s draft who would most likely make an immediate impact this upcoming season. Horn was one of the selections.
“The Carolina Panthers improved their receiving core over the last two draft cycles. They used to be one of the least talented position groups in the league. Now, they have added various skill sets to enhance Bryce Young’s weaponry…Late in the sixth round, the Panthers added a dynamic and explosive playmaker who will impact their team in multiple ways. Horn Jr’s long speed impressed those in attendance for Panthers’ rookie minicamp.”
Parson continued. “The Panthers’ offense lacked a receiver with the ability to create separation quickly and serve as an explosive downfield threat. Horn Jr fills that void. Paired with a quick-timing passer, Horn Jr. will make plays in space after the catch in the short areas of the field.
“Horn Jr.’s experience as a special-teams ace and returner is the forgotten value he brings to the Panthers’ roster. He can flip field position on punt and kick returns, helping the offense with more favorable field positioning. Horn Jr. should have an impact for the Panthers either on offense, special teams, or both.”
A big-play threat on punt and kick returns would also make life much easier for Young and Dave Canales’s offense in general.
