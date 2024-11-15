Panthers legend Greg Olsen is down for story time with Cam Newton
Cam Newton expressed his frustration and disappointment that he has been excluded from Carolina Panthers activities. When so many icons and legends traveled with the team to Germany, Newton wasn't invited. He has said in the past that he'd love to sit down with these players on his 4th and 1 podcast, and Greg Olsen, his longtime tight end, publicly expressed his desire to come on the show.
Olsen seems to be speaking for everyone with his statement. Newton has said he'd love to have Luke Kuechly, Thomas Davis, Olsen, and others on the show. They all made up arguably the greatest era of Panther football, and Olsen said they are a "special group" with plenty to share.
Olsen and Newton have transitioned to the media following their NFL playing days, though Newton hasn't officially filed his retirement paperwork. That may be hindering the Panthers from putting his picture up or inviting him to things like the Munich trip.
The former tight end has never been shy about his love and gratitude for Newton. Olsen was one of the most prolific pass-catchers Newton ever played with. He said in his retirement speech that Newton was "the best thing that ever happened" to Olsen's career. He also said if there was a list of people who love and care about Newton, he would be at the top.
