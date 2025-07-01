NFL insider picks Panthers' Tetairoa McMillan to outdo Travis Hunter in rookie year
Carolina Panthers rookie Tetairoa McMillan doesn't play defense, so he won't be able to match up with fellow rookie Travis Hunter on that side of the ball. On offense, though, they both figure to be great new weapons for their former number one overall pick quarterbacks. Which one will do better, though?
According to CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso, it'll be McMillan. Sure, it's maybe not totally fair to compare the two since Hunter will be taking snaps on both sides, but Trapasso thinks McMillan is poised to be the best rookie wide receiver in the NFL this year.
"The Panthers have 124 'available' targets from 2024, and all of them might go to McMillan. OK, so 2024 first-round receiver Xavier Legette will get some, but I also expect Bryce Young to throw the football more than 27 times per game in his third season (his average was a shade over 27 per contest last year)," Trapasso said.
The analyst also noted that McMillan is absolutely pro-ready, and he fits a glaring need as an "X" receiver for the Panthers. In 2022, McMillan became a legitimate NFL prospect with 90 catches for 1,402 yards and 10 touchdowns. After that, when coordinators finally realized he needed to be gameplanned for, the wide receiver still went for 1,319 yards and eight touchdowns on 84 catches.
"For being as sizable as he is -- 6-4 and 219 pounds -- McMillan is deceptively flexible when changing directions as a route runner, and that athletic talent (along with sheer power) allows him to rock after the catch," Trapasso said. "Whether it's a classic dig route from the outside, or a slant on an RPO, McMillan will accumulate major productivity in Carolina in Year 1. Let's just hope for his sake, Young's ascension continues."
As long as Young maintains his level of play, McMillan should get all the targets by default, as Adam Thielen is nearing retirement and no one else on the roster really separated as a playmaker for Young.
