NFL insider foresees excellent year for Panthers QB Bryce Young
Bryce Young's career stands at a bit of a crossroads. After a brutal start, one that most NFL players do not bounce back from, the Carolina Panthers quarterback has returned to at least give himself a shot to be the franchise player in the future. Barring a setback, he is going to be that player.
But how good will that player be? That remains to be seen, especially since there is a chance that some regression occurs and sends Young back to the NFL's basement and reignites the bust debate. That won't happen in 2025, insider Lou Scataglia of NFL Spin Zone predicts.
One of his bold predictions is not all that bold: that Young ascends into the top 15 of NFL quarterbacks. "Down the stretch in the 2024 NFL Season, Bryce Young was pretty efficient, and with the Panthers having added more talent in the backfield and Tet McMillan in the 2025 NFL Draft, the stage is set for Young to break out and establish himself as a modest franchise QB in 2025," he argued.
Citing Dave Canales' work with Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield in previous years, Scataglia believes Bryce Young is "in good hands for 2025 and beyond, potentially." The pairing of Young and Canales was good enough to play extremely well without a few key weapons and an overall lackluster offense last year, so with better weapons and more time to gel, becoming a top-15 QB might end up being a safe prediction after all.
