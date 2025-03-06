The perfect free agent match for the Carolina Panthers revealed
As you know, there are 11 positions on the field and you could argue that nine of them are up for grabs on the defensive side of the ball in Carolina heading into the 2025 season.
Cornerback Jaycee Horn and defensive lineman Derrick Brown are the only two players that have long-term value and should 100% be a part of the team's future. Everyone else could be in danger of either losing their job or at minimum, their role on the team.
The Panthers' defense was historically bad in 2024, allowing its opponents to do just about whatever they wanted. Fixing the front seven has to be the top priority for GM Dan Morgan, but the secondary could stand some tweaking as well.
Morgan told reporters at the NFL Combine last week that they were going to let veteran safety Xavier Woods "test the market." While they may have an interest in bringing him back, it doesn't seem like there's much concern if he signs elsewhere this offseason.
Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus identified who he believes to be the perfect free agent fit for Carolina, who could be a replacement in the back end - Andre Cisco.
Locker's reasoning for Cisco-to-Carolina
"The Panthers will need to overhaul most of their defense this offseason, especially a secondary that ranked dead last in PFF coverage grade. Cisco could be a sleeper fit in defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero’s scheme.
"Over the past two years, Carolina ranks second in snaps deploying some sort of Cover 3 variety. While Cisco (56.7 PFF coverage grade) wasn’t spectacular last season, he actually performed quite well when deployed in Cover 3, as his 73.1 PFF coverage grade ranked 23rd among qualified defensive backs. He was much stronger overall in his prior two years, notching at least a 69.4 PFF coverage grade in both seasons.
"Still only 25 during the 2025 season, Cisco brings strong Cover 3 skills and fits what Evero will seek to build in the long term in."
