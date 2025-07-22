NFL insider's list of worst QB rooms points to Carolina Panthers evolution
The Carolina Panthers have arguably had one of the worst QB rooms in the NFL for the last two seasons. Bryce Young looked at best like a mediocre QB and at worst a bust. Andy Dalton was and still is an aging veteran capable of putting in a good performance here and there, but that's it. Third-string Jack Plummer is also uninspiring.
However, at the end of 2024, things began to shift. Dalton had played overall fairly well in his starting stint, meaning Carolina had a competent backup. Young, when he returned from the bench, looked like a new player, one worthy of the number one overall pick. Suddenly, the Panthers didn't have one of the worst QB rooms. The fact that Bleacher Report didn't even mention Carolina on their list of exactly that is massive evidence of the growth.
NFL insider's QB rooms list shows Panthers have made it
With Bryce Young on an upward trajectory and Andy Dalton backing him up, the Panthers seem to have a decent situation at quarterback. Bleacher Report's Alex Kay agrees. He listed the five worst QB rooms and several honorable mentions, but Carolina is nowhere to be found.
Among the honorable mentions were the Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers, and New York Giants. The teams with the worst situations were:
- New York Jets
- Tennessee Titans
- Cleveland Browns
- Indianapolis Colts
- New Orleans Saints
Sure, that only means that the Panthers may only have the 23rd-best QB room, but growth is growth. It's particularly inspiring because so many QB rankings still have Young low, and lower than JJ McCarthy, Aaron Rodgers, and some of the others named in this list.
It is incredibly refreshing not to see Carolina here for once, especially after they've had such a hard time at the position since cutting Cam Newton in 2019.
