NFL insider reveals biggest storyline for Carolina Panthers training camp

There is some optimism around the Carolina Panthers heading into training camp this week. Much of that stems from a late-season push in 2024 that can almost directly be attributed to Bryce Young's return and ascension. He went from bust to potential star in a matter of a few weeks.
But now is the time to determine whether or not that was a legitimate star turn or just a fluke, a "Linsanity run." Training camp will be the first time to really get a feel for where Young is and if there should be that optimism, which NFL insider Joe Person of The Athletic believes is the biggest Panthers storyline right now.
NFL insider says Bryce Young's growth is the biggest piece of the puzzle at camp
Of 10 plausible storylines for fans to keep note of this week and into the rest of the preseason, there is none bigger than Bryce Young and whether or not he can keep growing. At least, Panthers beat writer Joe Person believes that to be the case.
He said the biggest question is whether Young is poised to grow again and if that evolution can get Carolina back to the playoffs. "Young looked like a completely different quarterback at the end of last season than the one whose inconsistency and lack of confidence led to his benching after only two games. This version more closely resembled 'Bama Bryce' and was encouraging enough that the Panthers decided to use a top-10 pick on a receiver rather than give Evero some help on defense," Person said.
Without answering the question, because no one truly knows whether or not the playoffs are in store in 2025, Person added, "Young turned in his best three-game stretch to close 2024, with 10 touchdowns (seven passing, three rushing) and no turnovers against Arizona, Tampa Bay and Atlanta. His five-TD game in the overtime win against the Falcons prompted Canales to pronounce the Panthers had 'our guy.' Young needs to play that way from the jump this year if the Panthers hope to end the league’s second-longest playoff drought."
Young has to be the guy if the Panthers are going anywhere. Now, after two and then five wins, it's not exactly imperative for the Panthers to make the playoffs, especially coming off a season in which they had one of the worst defenses in NFL history. The bar remains low, so it's not playoffs or bust in 2025, but growth is absolutely necessary.
