Despite offseason upgrades, ESPN ranks Carolina Panthers roster bottom 3 in NFL
The Carolina Panthers checked just about every box that they possibly could this offseason. What had been the worst scoring defense of all time got upgrades at all three levels during free agency, and Carolina's meager offensive skill group got a few big infusions in the NFL draft.
However, the unfortunate reality is that even if most of those new additions work out this roster is still probably going to be lower than average compared to the competition. In fact, some analysts believe that this is actually still one of the worst in the NFL heading into the 2025 season.
According to ESPN's latest rankings of all 32 rosters, Carolina came in at No. 30 on their list. Despite the dour headline ESPN believes that Carolina's wide receiver corps is now their greatest strength thanks to the addition of top-10 pick Tetairoa McMillan. Their biggest weakness is of course the safety position.
ESPN ranks Panthers roster No. 30 in NFL
"Xavier Woods who led the defense in snaps last season, is gone and will be replaced by free agent signing Tre'von Moehrig. That could be an upgrade, but the rest of the team's safety situation is uncertain, with Nick Scott, Demani Richardson and fourth-round rookie Latham Ransom competing for snaps. Neither Scott nor Richardson impressed with limited snaps last season, and the Panthers allowed 6.94 yards per dropback -- second worst in the league."
Losing Woods should qualify as addition by subtraction and Moehrig will definitely be an upgrade. However, the Panthers still haven't replaced Jordan Fuller with another proven starter - and Lathan Ransom is more-suited to play the strong safety role than the deep safety spot where the Panthers have their biggest hole.
Carolina has been sniffing around free agents who could fill that spot, including Julian Blackmon and Justin Simmons - however as of yet they haven't signed anyone and with less than 24 hours to go before training camp they're taking a big risk by not adding a sure thing here.
There are definitely other weak points outside of free safety, but we feel this roster is better than that of the New York Jets, the Tennessee Titans and the New York Giants at a minimum - which would put them at 27.
Either way, the Panthers will have to prove themelves by winning some road games and eventually beating a playoff team.
