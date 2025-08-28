NFL insider likes Panthers' WR confidence, dislikes Bryce Young losing Adam Thielen
The Carolina Panthers, if you somehow haven't heard, did trade Adam Thielen. After days of reports on it, including some that suggested it was dead in the water, a deal finally got done on Wednesday. What does it mean for the Panthers moving forward?
On one hand, this clearly means the Panthers are very confident with their young pass-catchers, of which they have more than a couple. On the other hand, this could end up backfiring for Bryce Young's development. That's the dichotomy one NFL insider pointed out in the wake of the move.
Adam Thielen trade has one good side, one bad side for the Panthers
In positive news, moving on from Adam Thielen does mean the Panthers will utilize their exciting young weapons, like Tetairoa McMillan and Jimmy Horn Jr., more now. It also means they like what they have in them.
"It's clear they're confident with the young receiving corps they have, led by 2025 first-round pick Tetairoa McMillan and 2024 first-rounder Xavier Legette, along with 2025 sixth-rounder Jimmy Horn Jr. and second-year player Jalen Coker," NFL.com's Grant Gordon said. "Hunter Renfrow, who was released Tuesday as part of Carolina's cutdown to its initial 53-man roster, could return."
In negative news, Bryce Young just lost the one wide receiver with whom he had two legitimate seasons of chemistry. Thielen was the clear favorite target for Young in both years, but now that role will have to go to someone else. It will be McMillan, but will he be as reliable or have the chemistry that Thielen had with Young?
"Young seemingly had built a solid rapport with Thielen over the past two seasons. Thielen was the Panthers' leading receiver in 2023 with 103 catches and 1,014 yards, standing as one of the few highlights in a 2-15 season that saw Young struggle mightily," Gordon added.
"Young and the Panthers will move on without their most veteran wide receiver," Gordon concluded. How well they're able to do that remains to be seen, and it could be the most impactful move Carolina makes for Young's third season in the NFL.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Vikings insider names key factor in Adam Thielen trade talks with Panthers
Panthers should call Patriots about 9-INT safety they’re actively shopping
NFL execs ESPN Panthers stay Jaycee Horn among worst top-100 snubs
Carolina Panthers 2025 roster cuts tracker: QB Jack Plummer first to go