NFL Network expert breaks down another big game from Panthers offensive line
The Carolina Panthers spent big money during the offseason to improve the offensive line. It was part of the reason the offense and Bryce Young struggled so much in 2023. New GM Dan Morgan immediately paid two guards to revamp things, and though it has been rocky at times, it looks like that was a success.
Overall, the Panthers' line grades out well. They have been one of the better units in the league despite missing Ikem Ekwonu and Taylor Moton, both tackles, at various points this year. On Sunday, they did well enough to get a shoutout from Brian Baldinger.
NFL Network expert shouts out Panthers offensive line
Left tackle Ikem Ekwonu was out on Sunday. The Panthers were up against a team in the New Orleans Saints that had overwhelmed them in Week 1. They bounced back in a big way. Brian Baldinger said, "It's fun to watch because they're coordinated. And they play well together."
He showed off several clips of quality offensive line play. It may not show up as much in the box score, but these reps matter. When Chuba Hubbard, who had another excellent day last week, gets a positive run, it is often the result of the offensive line doing so well. That may get overlooked by fans, but Baldinger won't let it go unnoticed.
