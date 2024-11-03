NFL trade deadline: Carolina Panthers 'open' to trading veteran RB, OLB
The Carolina Panthers are open for business. As the November 5th NFL trade deadline looms, Dan Morgan, Dave Canales and company will be working the phone to add draft capital to their collection of long-term assets that is all but empty at this point.
The Panthers don't employ many veterans with notable trade value, but according to an NFL insider, two former Pro Bowlers could be moved before trade business closes on Tuesday afternoon.
Panthers 'open' to moving Miles Sanders, Jadeveon Clowney
It would come as a surprise to nobody if Carolina moves on from two (of many) failed free agent acquisitions. Miles Sanders made the move south from Philadelphia to Charlotte following a Pro Bowl season and a Super Bowl appearance with a four-year, $25 million contract in tow. He quickly fell out of favor with Frank Reich's coaching staff as he ceded touches to Chuba Hubbard almost immediately during his Panthers tenure. Hubbard has blossomed into one of the NFL's leading rushers, while Sanders has rotted on the Panthers bench as a rotational option.
On the other side of the ball, 2024's marquee offseason signing Jadeveon Clowney has yet to make an impact in his return to his hometown. The former number one overall pick out of the University of South Carolina has one sack to his name in five appearances with the Panthers. NFL analyst Brian Baldinger has praised Clowney for his skills and effort level showed in last week's loss to the Denver Broncos, but that combination has yet to flash on the stat sheet.
Russini believes that Carolina would be open to trading both, although Panthers fans shouldn't expect much in return for the two veterans. Both carry a hefty price tag to their name and production that doesn't match the annual salary a new team would have to pay them. Day three picks are the expected return in any deal for Clowney or Sanders, and if recent trends continue, don't expect those picks to amount to much as Carolina Panthers.
