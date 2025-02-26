NFLPA survey paints another disgusting picture of Panthers owner David Tepper
Since taking over the Carolina Panthers, David Tepper and the team have both been much-maligned. Tepper's reputation has taken a hit, and the Panthers have by and large been one of the worst organizations in sports (not just football) since then.
The perception around Tepper had softened a bit since he did allow Bryce Young another year and he didn't can Dave Canales in the middle of the year, but the bar is pretty low. In fact, the latest NFLPA survey suggests Tepper hasn't really improved at all.
David Tepper struggles in latest NFLPA survey
Per Bleacher Report, the NFLPA survey that was given to players resulted in a D- grade for the Carolina Panthers owner. Only New York Jets owner Woody Johnson, who vetoed a trade because of Madden ratings, was lower.
Players were asked about ownership's "perceived willingness to invest in the facilities" and they said Tepper ranks 6.12/10, which is 29th out of 32 owners. They also said Panthers ownership "only slightly contributes to a positive team culture." They ranked 31st out of 32 teams in that regard.
Last year, 100% of Panthers players said they wanted grass even though Tepper installed turf. This year, that remains a problem. "There are several areas that stand out to players as detrimental to their work experiences, including a lack of space in the facility, declining travel conditions, and the continued use of turf over grass," the NFLPA said. "The need for renovations and the continued use of turf instead of grass, perhaps because it is cheaper to maintain, continue to be drivers of owner David Tepper’s low grade."
The Panthers have not been to the postseason since Tepper took over and they've had three different full-time head coaches since then.
