Only four Panthers even got AP All-Pro votes in 2024
The Carolina Panthers finished 5-12 on the season, so it's not a big surprise that they didn't have a single All-Pro. No Panther populated the first or second team from the AP. It's hard to justify giving any Panther a spot because the team's record might've been vastly different if they had a top-two player at any position this year.
Carolina and other bad teams were shut out, but some Panthers players got at least a little bit of love. Here are the four players on the roster that some people at the AP felt were at least worthy of consideration.
4 Panthers land AP All-Pro votes
The Carolina Panthers had four players worthy of votes this year: Jaycee Horn, who was named a Pro Bowler, J.J. Jansen, Raheem Blackshear, and Jon Rhattigan. Horn was one of the better cornerbacks in football this year and was named a Pro Bowler (not an alternate), so it's not surprising that he got some votes.
Jansen has been the picture of reliability for his entire career, and he hardly made any mistakes in 2024. Long snapper is an oft-overlooked position on the football field, but Jansen's work there was worthy of some praise.
Blackshear had a tremendous year returning kicks, and Rhattigan was a tackling machine on special teams. The bulk of Carolina's All-Pro love came on special teams, as it was arguably a pretty decent unit for the year when both the offense and defense spent time as particularly bad.
It's a little bit of a surprise that Chuba Hubbard didn't get any votes. He was arguably the best player the Panthers had all year, and he was one of the better running backs in football before missing the last two weeks. No one else was good enough to really warrant a vote, though.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
NFL pundit predicts blockbuster deal between Panthers and Jets
Panthers predicted to pair Bryce Young with another top-2 pick
Why the Panthers will face major challenges in the 2025 offseason
Crazy Bryce Young stat shows how much he improved after benching